3 Held for Hitting Civic Staff, Cops During Anti-hawker Drive

Mumbai, Apr 18 (PTI) Two women and a man were arrested in Mankhurd for allegedly assaulting civic staff and police during a drive against illegal hawkers, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Lallubhai Compound on Friday morning, an official said.

"The civic staff and police personnel suffered minor injuries. We have arrested two women and a man for the assault," he added.

