Infosys Stock Update: Shares Edge Higher Amid IT Sector Rebound

Infosys Ltd. (NSE: INFY) is trading higher in Tuesday's intraday session, currently hovering at ₹1,143.00, marking a gain of +0.71% from its previous close of ₹1,134.90. The IT bellwether opened the day marginally higher at ₹1,136.90 and has since moved within a tight range, hitting an intraday high of ₹1,143.40 and a low of ₹1,123.20. As of mid-session, approximately 1.63 million shares have exchanged hands, indicating moderate trading volume compared to its usual activity, suggesting cautious optimism rather than a strong conviction surge.

INFY – Stock Updates as of (9:34AM, 16 Jun 2026) LTP ₹1,143.00 Open ₹1,136.90 High ₹1,143.40 Low ₹1,123.20 52W High ₹0.00 52W Low ₹0.00 Volume 1,629,648 % Chg +0.71%

Today's modest uptick positions Infosys significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1,728.00, recorded on February 3, 2026. Conversely, the current trading level is comfortably above its 52-week low of ₹1,089.00, which the stock touched on May 14, 2026. This indicates that while the stock is witnessing some recovery, it remains firmly in the lower band of its annual trading range, still feeling the effects of broader sector headwinds experienced earlier in the year. Reliance Industries Stock Update: Shares Edge Up Ahead of Crucial AGM.

The positive sentiment surrounding Infosys and the broader Indian IT sector today appears to be a continuation of a recent rebound, as investors reassess valuations following an earlier AI-driven correction. Indian IT stocks, including Infosys, have rallied sharply, gaining nearly 10% in the past three days, outperforming the broader market. This renewed interest is fueled by attractive valuations and announcements of new AI partnerships across the sector.

From a corporate announcement perspective, Infosys has been actively engaging in strategic collaborations. The company recently collaborated with the CMMI Institute to develop an Enterprise AI Maturity Framework and partnered with IHH Healthcare on a multi-country, AI-powered ERP transformation program, both announced on June 11, 2026. These initiatives underscore the company's focus on leveraging artificial intelligence to drive growth and efficiency for its clients. Furthermore, the company announced its Q1 FY27 results will be declared on July 23, 2026, with the trading window for insider transactions closing today, June 16, 2026. Analyst sentiment around Infosys remains largely "Hold" or "Buy," with average 12-month price targets suggesting a potential upside from current levels.

For the remainder of the trading session, investors will likely monitor overall market trends and any further developments in the IT sector. The upcoming Q1 FY27 results in July will be a critical event, providing a clearer picture of the company's financial health and its outlook amidst the evolving landscape of AI adoption and client spending.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 09:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).