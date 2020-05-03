3 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Three more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi today, as per information provided by King George's Medical University, Lucknow. A total of 45 samples were sent to KGMU Lucknow for testing, out of which reports of 44 have been received. As per these 44 reports, five positive cases, including three new cases, and 39 negative cases have been found.The other two cases were already positive and were sent for re-testing. They will be tested again in a few days; both the patients came out with contact tracing of the people of the Jamaat.Apart from that, one of the three new positive cases came in contact with the primary contact of a Tablighi Jamaat attendee. The 75-year-old man from Madanpura came in contact with Namazi, who came in contact with a person from Jamaat in Karnataka. Positive cases related to the Jamaat have now increased to 18.The other two new positive cases are from a BHU scientist's house. While one of them is the scientist's one-year-old son, the other is her 66-year-old father. Both of them are also related to the previously identified hotspots, so no new hot spots will be created. All three are being shifted to the isolation ward of BHU. Out of the 44 reports received, 16 people were re-tested. Of the 14 negative results received, four are people's second sample that have been found to be negative. These four people will be released from the hospital today. These four include a 19-year-old boy from Pandey Haveli and three Jamaat people who had gone from negative to positive in the past. All four belong to Madanpura hotspots. The three people belonging to Jamaat will be kept in a medical quarantine at Shivpur.So far, a total of 64 corona positive cases have been reported in Varanasi, including 61 positive cases reported earlier. While one patient has died, nine cases were discharged till yesterday. Today four more will be discharged. The total number of active cases in the area stands at 50. (ANI)

