33 New COVID-19 Cases in J-K, total Rises to 614

Jammu, Apr 30 (PTI) Thirty-three people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 614, officials said.

Of the total 614 patients, 390 are undergoing treatment, 216 have recovered and eight died.

All the fresh cases were reported from Kashmir, they said.

Till date, 70408 travellers and people in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance, the officials said.

The union territory administration asked people not to spray bleach or any other disinfectant on their body "as it will not protect you against COVID-19 and can be dangerous".

"These substances can be poisonous if ingested and cause irritation and damage to your skin and eyes. Bleach and disinfectant should be used carefully to disinfect inanimate surfaces only. Remember to keep chlorine (bleach) and other disinfectants out of the reach of children," it said.

