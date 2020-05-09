Amit Shah Health Rumours: Four People in Ahmedabad Detained for Circulating Fake Tweet Regarding Union Home Minister's Health

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ahmedabad, May 9: Four people have been detained for spreading a fake tweet regarding the health of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, police said on Saturday.

"Today, at a time when the central government, Gujarat government and people are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, spreading fake news over social media is a crime. A photoshopped Tweet was made on Union Home Minister (Amit Shah) and was posted in different social media groups," Ajay Tomar, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, told reporters here.

A case has been registered at Ahmedabad city crime branch and further investigations into the matter are underway. "During the investigation, more facts will come out," Tomar added. Amit Shah Health Fake News: Gujarat Police Detain 4 People in Ahmedabad.

A case was registered under Section 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the IT Act and Section 419 of the Indian Penal Code. Over the last few days, rumours had started doing rounds on social media that the Union Home Minister had not been keeping well, even as the 55-year-old leader had been updating his Twitter handle with various pictures showing him attending meetings wearing face masks and maintaining social distance amid coronavirus pandemic.

Shah also dismissed rumours about his ill-health on Saturday, assuring that he is healthy and has been working as the country fights coronavirus crisis. "I am completely healthy and am not suffering from any disease," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

In his post, the Home Minister said that he had noticed that over the past few days some people on social media had spread rumours about his health. So much so, he said, that some had even tweeted praying for his death. Amit Shah Unwell, Suffering From Bone Cancer? Fake Tweet Attributed to Union Home Minister Goes Viral With Rumours on His Health, Here's The Truth.

"The country is right now fighting a global epidemic like corona and as the home minister of the country I keep busy and did not pay attention to all of this. When this came to my notice, I thought let all these people enjoy their imaginary thoughts and this is why I did not give any clarification," Shah elaborated.

"Lakhs of workers from my party and my well-wishers have expressed their deep concerns regarding my health over the last two days. I cannot ignore their concern for me. This is why I want to clarify today that I am perfectly healthy and I do not have no disease," Shah said.

Thanking his well-wishers and BJP workers for enquiring about his health, he said that he has "no hatred towards those who spread the rumours".He also urged people to not spread or believe in such rumours.

