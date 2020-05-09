Amit Shah Health Fake News: Gujarat Police Detain 4 People in Ahmedabad

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Ahmedabad, May 9: Gujarat police on Saturday detained four people in Ahmedabad in connection with a fake tweet being circulated in the name of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The tweet claimed that Amit Shah was suffering from bone cancer. According to reports, the four accused were allegedly involved in spreading fake news about Amit Shah’s health. However, the identity of these has not yet been revealed by the police.

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Minister quashed rumours about his ill-health. He issued a statement on his official Twitter handle. He said that some people were spreading fake news about his ill health and death on social media. He added that he did not pay heed to these rumours as he was busy with his work. The union minister added that when noticed, he let such people enjoy in their imaginative world.

ANI's Tweet:

Gujarat: Police have detained 4 persons in Ahmedabad, in connection with a fake tweet being circulated in the name of Union Home Minister Amit Shah — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

A picture of fake tweet attributed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going viral on social media platforms. The tweet claimed that Shah had bone cancer. People are sharing the image of the fake tweet as evidence to suggest that Shah is unwell. The tweet read, “My fellow countrymen, all my work has always been in the country's interest. I have no enmity towards a particular religion or caste. I am unable to serve the country since the past few days because of health condition.”

“I am sad to inform you that I have developed bone cancer. I hope Muslims will also pray for my health during the holy month of Ramzan. I will come back to serve you soon," it added. It is not the first time, fake news have surfaced about the Home Minister’s health. Last month, fake news also surfaced that the Home Minister had tested positive for COVID-19. A screengrab of fake TV news alert showing Union Home Minister Amit Shah as positive for novel coronavirus went viral on social media platforms.