447 New Coronavirus Cases in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 15 (ANI): As many as 447 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking the total number of cases to 9,674, said state's Health Department on Friday.The number of active COVID-19 case stands at 7,365 while 66 people have died due to the deadly virus.India's COVID-19 count reached 81,970 including 51,401 active cases and 2,649 deaths. 27,919 patients have been cured/discharged so far. (ANI)

