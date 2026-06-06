Honda ADV160 India Launch Imminent; Here's Everything to Expect

The Indian two-wheeler market is abuzz with anticipation as Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) prepares to introduce the ADV160 maxi-scooter. Sources indicate that the adventure-style scooter's India launch is imminent, likely within the next two quarters, placing its arrival between late 2026 and early 2027. This move signifies Honda's intent to capture a share of the growing premium scooter segment, currently featuring contenders like the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160.

Honda is reportedly focusing on localizing the ADV160 for the Indian market, with plans for full manufacturing in the country, catering to both domestic sales and export markets. While a design patent has been filed in India, sparking considerable excitement, it's important to note that a patent filing does not definitively confirm an official launch. Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Sales Hit Record Low in May, Reveals May 2026 Vahan Sales Data.

Honda ADV160 Performance and Engine

At its heart, the Honda ADV160 is powered by a liquid-cooled, 157cc, single-cylinder eSP+ (enhanced Smart Power) engine. This motor is expected to deliver approximately 16 hp of power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque of 14.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Power is transmitted via a smooth V-Matic automatic transmission. The engine also incorporates Honda's Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) system for optimal performance and fuel efficiency, alongside an ACG starter system and Idle Stop Technology for enhanced refinement and economy.

Honda ADV160 Design, Chassis, and Underpinnings

The ADV160 boasts a muscular and rugged design, characterized by all-LED lighting, a distinctive beak-style front section, and a two-position adjustable windscreen. It features an underbone frame, a 780mm seat height, and a generous 165mm of ground clearance, making it suitable for varying road conditions. The scooter tips the scales at 133 kg (kerb weight).

For suspension, the ADV160 is equipped with a 31mm telescopic fork at the front offering 129mm of travel, and twin Showa shock absorbers at the rear providing 100mm of travel. Braking duties are handled by a 240mm front disc with single-channel ABS, complemented by a 130mm rear drum brake. The scooter rides on a 14-inch front wheel and a 13-inch rear wheel setup.

Key Features and Technology

Being a premium offering, the Honda ADV160 is packed with modern features:

Digital Instrument Cluster: A fully digital LCD panel provides comprehensive riding information.

A fully digital LCD panel provides comprehensive riding information. Honda Smart Key System: Offers keyless ignition and proximity unlock for convenience.

Offers keyless ignition and proximity unlock for convenience. Adjustable Windscreen: A two-position, tool-less adjustable windscreen allows riders to optimize wind protection.

A two-position, tool-less adjustable windscreen allows riders to optimize wind protection. Storage: A substantial 27-litre under-seat storage compartment is available, along with a 2-litre cubby in the front apron that includes a USB charger.

A substantial 27-litre under-seat storage compartment is available, along with a 2-litre cubby in the front apron that includes a USB charger. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC): This traction control system enhances rider safety, especially on slippery surfaces.

This traction control system enhances rider safety, especially on slippery surfaces. All-LED Lighting: Ensures superior visibility and a modern aesthetic.

Ensures superior visibility and a modern aesthetic. Honda RoadSync: While unconfirmed for India, global variants offer this smartphone connectivity feature with a 5-inch TFT meter, and it is expected in premium trims.

Expected Price and Variants

While official India pricing and variant details are yet to be announced, the Honda ADV160 is expected to be positioned as a premium maxi-scooter. Industry estimates suggest an ex-showroom price range of approximately Rs 1.30 Lakh to Rs 1.80 Lakh. Globally, the ADV160 is available in variants such as ABS and RoadSync, and similar options could be introduced in India. Colour options will be confirmed closer to the launch date; internationally, colours like Matte Black Metallic, Pearl Smoky Gray, Red Metallic, White, Gray, and Brown have been offered. India-Made Kawasaki W175 LTD Launched in USA; Check Differences in Specifications and Features.

Upon its launch, the Honda ADV160 will directly compete with established players like the Yamaha Aerox 155 and the recently launched Hero Xoom 160, aiming to carve out its niche in India's burgeoning performance scooter segment.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).