62 COVID-19 Cured Patients Discharged from LNJP Hospital in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): As many as 62 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and whose test results came negative were discharged from Lok Nayak Hospital here on Thursday.Director, Lok Nayak Hospital, Dr JC Passey said, "62 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and whose test results are negative now, are being discharged from Lok Nayak Hospital. We are sending these 62 patients to the quarantine centre based at Sector-8 in Dwarka."According to the website of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in Delhi is 1578, those who have cured, migrated or discharged are 40 and those who died are 32. (ANI)

