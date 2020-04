Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Apr 1 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru has seized 70 fake infrared thermometers after a raid at a medical shop in Rajajinagar on Tuesday. The total seizure values at about Rs. 10 lakhs. The manager of the shop has also been detained.A case has been registered and further investigations are on. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)