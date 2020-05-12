800 Construction Workers Sent Home to Bihar from Delhi

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Eight hundred people hailing from Bihar, who worked at a site of a construction major here, were sent to their home state on a train on Tuesday, South West Delhi District Magistrate Rahul Singh said.

They were among 2,200 people working at the company's site. The remaining workers, some of whom belong to Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, are expected to be sent to their home states in the coming week, he said.

The company had approached the South West Delhi district administration for resuming work. But it came to light that the workers at its site were not ready to work and were "agitated", Singh said.

"After talking to the workers and the company, it was concluded that sending them back was necessary," he said.

The district administration also ensured that the workers' pending salary of two months had been paid by the company, he said.

Later, Delhi's nodal officer P K Gupta was approached for arrangements to send the workers home on a train.

"Today after thermal screening and fulfilling other protocols, 800 of the 2,200 workers were sent to Bihar on a train," Singh said.

It is also being "ensured" that the cost of travel is borne by the company and the workers do not have to pay anything, he said.

Gupta said a list is being made of the remaining workers, including those from Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. After consultation with nodal officers of the states concerned, they will be sent back to their homes, likely in the coming week, he added.

