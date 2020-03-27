9 Arrested for Defying Lockdown Curbs: Noida Police

Noida, Mar 27 (PTI) Nine persons were arrested in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday for defying the lockdown restrictions imposed amid the coronavirus outbreak, police said, as three more positive cases of the disease were reported in the district.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, bordering Delhi, has so far recorded 17 positive cases of COVID-19, the highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Health Department.

Five FIRs were registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) against those who defied the curbs imposed under CrPC section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, during the day, the police said.

"Nine people were arrested. Challans were issued to 122 vehicles across 112 checking points in the district, while five vehicles were seized," the police said in a statement.

Over 80 vehicles with emergency cases were allowed passage, it added.

Officials said people can dial 807662361, 6396776904 (Health Department) and 0120-2569901 (Noida administration) round the clock to get their queries related to COVID-19 answered.

While appealing to the public to stay indoors and take all cautions against coronavirus, the police said people can dial 112 in case of medical supply needs or to go to a hospital, or for any other emergency.

Multiple incidents were reported during the day in which policemen reached out to help people across the district and even arranged medicines and food rations for those in need.

Hundreds of people including migrant workers, women and children were also seen walking along major roads and expressways in a bid to reach their homes in interior Uttar Pradesh and further in Bihar amid the 21-day lockdown in the country to combat coronavirus.

The police also helped many such travellers by arranging transportation for them, officials said.

