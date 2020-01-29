Action Against Auto-rickshaw Drivers, Motorcyclists for Violating Sound Pollution Norms in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Strict action will be taken against drivers of three-wheelers and motorcyclists for violating sound pollution norms, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said all circle and station house officers have been asked to take action against errant drivers under the Motor Vehicle Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"It is often seen that the auto-rickshaw drivers play obnoxious music at high volume when working women and school girls travel with them, which creates nuisance and violates sound pollution norms," he said

Motorcyclists using modified silencers and creating unwanted noise will be fined, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)