November 1 holds a special place in actor Amrita Rao's heart as her son Veer was born on this date a year ago. Marking the first birthday of her firstborn, Amrita took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. "VEER turns 1 & so do we as parents. Happy Bday to Us...we seek your Love n Blessings," she wrote. Amrita Rao Gives Birth to Son, 'Mother and Baby Doing Well', Reads Statement.

Alongside the birthday note, Amrita posted an adorable family picture, in which she and her husband Anmol can be seen playing with the little one. Netizens heaped praises on the family. Amrita Rao And RJ Anmol To Share About Their Love Story Under The Title ‘Couple Of Things’.

Check Out Amrita Rao's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@amrita_rao_insta)

"Adorable. God bless you all," an Instagram user commented. "Cuties in one frame together," another one wrote. Amrita married Anmol, who is a radio jockey, in 2016 after dating him for over seven years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)