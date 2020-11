Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Actor Amrita Rao and her husband, radio jockey Anmol became parents to a baby boy on Sunday, according to her spokesperson.

The actor's spokesperson said both, Rao and the baby, were healthy and doing well.

"Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well.

"The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings," the statement read.

Rao tied the knot with Anmol in 2016.

The actor, best known for films like "Ishq Vishk", "Main Hoon Na", and "Vivah", announced her pregnancy last month.

Rao was last seen in the 2019 political drama "Thackeray".

