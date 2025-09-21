Akshay Kumar's latest film Jolly LLB 3, which released in theatres on September 19, 2025, has garnered mostly positive reviews from fans and film critics alike. In the midst of this, a uniquely funny movie review of Jolly LLB 3 has gone viral. This naturally hilarious man, while talking to YouTube channel Viral Bollywood about Jolly LLB 3 and how good it is, goes overboard with his poetic puns in Hindi! The unidentified man, who was interviewed in Mumbai, may be an Akshay Kumar fan or a film critic. But his use of the slang and rhymes to explain his love for the film has had people in splits. The lad also reveals that his girlfriend left him at Oyo (hotel), and that he has managed to get over his depression after watching Jolly LLB 3. So much so that he is willing to let go of his lady love, and is even all right with her running away with the “presswala” or “dhobi” (washerman). He explains the movie in one line at the beginning itself, saying if that was Jawan (meaning soldier, and the title of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 movie), “this (Jolly LLB 3) is Kisan" (meaning farmer). ‘Jolly LLB 3’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Unfairly Imbalanced Courtroom Clash Is Rescued by Its Closing Argument (LatestLY Exclusive).

Man’s Viral Review of ‘Jolly LLB 3’ – Watch Video:

Theme of ‘Jolly LLB 3’

The “Kisan” part in the man’s comment is a direct reference to the theme of the film, which is farmer’s struggle and even suicide. But be aware of a Suicide Trigger Warning, as the man further mentions attempting suicide, casually as a joke. ‘Jolly LLB 3’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi’s Comedy Opens With INR 12.50 Crore.

The guy continues his comedic review of the courtroom drama, calling Jolly LLB 3 a “toofan” (storm), Tsunami, and what not. He says that Bollywood people indulging themselves with remake after remake must get together and watch Jolly LLB 3. “Mazaa aa gaya picchar dekh ke (The movie was fun to watch)," he says.

'Jolly LLB 3' Cast

In the video, the reviewer praises the fact that Jolly LLB 3 has maintained its star cast from Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2. The film, directed by Subhash Kapoor, stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Boman Irani, Annu Kapoor, Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shukla and Brijendra Kala, among others.

Jolly LLB 3 has surely touched the hearts of people, with humour, wit and empathy all at once.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

