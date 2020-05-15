Annual Congregation of Dargah in UP's Muzaffarnagar Cancelled

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 15 (PTI) The annual majlis ceremony of Dargah-e-Aaliya Babul Hawaiz at Baghra village here, which was supposed to be held later this month, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The secretary of organising committee Imran Ali told reporters here on Friday that the committee has decided to cancel the annual congregation of the dargah due to the ongoing lockdown. The ceremony was slated to be held from May 28 to May 31.

Around 2 lakh people, especially Shias, attend the function every year from various parts of the country and abroad for ziyarat (offerings), they said.

The dargah is situated in Baghra village about 15 km from Muzaffarnagar town.

