Anti-doping Hearings to Be Conducted Online from May 8: NADA D-G

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) Director-General (D-G) Navin Agarwal on Wednesday said that the body would conduct its disciplinary hearings online from May 8.The NADA has not been able to hear the pleas of athletes due to the coronavirus crisis."Athletes who are found positive in dope tests are normally suspended but afforded an opportunity to be heard by the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel. Due to lockdown the athletes could not present themselves before the panel and continued to remain suspended," Agarwal told ANI."To meet the ends of justice, we have now made arrangements for panel hearings to be held through audio/video conferencing. This is slated to begin from May 8," added Agarwal. (ANI)

