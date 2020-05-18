AP Govt to Allow Bus Services& Pvt Players to Meet Demand

Amaravati (PTI), May 18 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government will resume bus services soon after transportation of migrant workers and also allow private players to operate, maintaining social distancing norms.

The government will also allow takeaways from restaurants adhering to these norms, an official release said.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the guidelines issued by the Centre on lockdown-IV, with Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Goutam Sawang and other senior officials.

The officials concerned have been asked to work out the modalities to operate bus services, both inter-state and intra-state, the release said.

"It was decided to run buses in the state and modalities will be worked out.

Only half of the capacity of the bus will be filled in order to maintain social distancing," it said.

Private buses would also be permitted to ply.

The services will be resumed after the transportation of migrant workers is over.

"A statement from the government will be made in three to four days on when the services will be resumed as per Government of India guidelines," it said.

The modalities on how to run inter-state buses from Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru gradually in a phased manner will also be worked out.

Details of every passenger will be collected for the purpose of tracing, if required in future, it said.

The review meeting decided that only 20 people in a bus and three in a car will be allowed.

Similarly, the government will allow only 50 people for a marriage function.

Night curfew in the state will continue from 7 PM to 5AM next day and shops and establishments will be allowed to do business from 7 AM to 7 PM.

It was also decided that all government employees should attend their offices, the release added.

