New Delhi, March 18: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the BJP would announce its assembly poll candidates after a meeting of the party's Parliamentary Board and that the party's allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) will contest 26 and 11 seats respectively. Assam has 126 assembly seats, and the BJP is expected to contest 89 seats. "The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will contest 26 seats, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) 11 seats, and the BJP the remaining seats. Today, we had preliminary discussions regarding our party list. Tomorrow is our Parliamentary Board meeting. I think the list will be announced late tomorrow night or the next morning," Sarma told reporters in the national capital. Assam Assembly Election 2026 Schedule: Check Voting, Result, and Other Key Dates.

BJP on Tuesday held a meeting of its Assam core group at Union Minister JP Nadda's residence. Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief Nitin Nabin, Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and party leaders Dilip Saikia and BL Santhosh were among those present. Party sources said that around 10-12 sitting MLAs may be denied tickets. They said that a meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee and Parliamentary Board would be held tomorrow with a focus on Assam and Puducherry. We Will Support Anti-BJP Government: AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam Ahead of Assam Polls.

Elections for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. Congress has announced two lists of candidates for Assam. The BJP is seeking a third consecutive term in the northeastern state. In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats.

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