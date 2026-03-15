New Delhi, March 15: Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP, P Chidambaram, on Sunday welcomed the Election Commission's announcement regarding the upcoming assembly elections in the four states. In a post on X, Chidambaram wrote, "I welcome the announcement that elections will be held in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu in one phase and that elections will be held in West Bengal in two phases. I am glad that the number of phases has been compressed to one phase/two phases."

His remarks came after the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for Assembly polls for Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. As per the announcement, the assembly elections will commence from April 9. Polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on April 9 in a single phase. While in West Bengal, the first phase of voting is scheduled for April 23, followed by the second phase on April 29. Tamil Nadu will hold its elections on April 23 in a single phase. Counting of votes for all five states and UTs is scheduled for May 4. Assembly Elections 2026 Date Announcement: Single-Phase Polls in 4 States and UT, West Bengal to Vote on April 23 and 29, Results on May 4.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital today, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar termed the assembly polls a "festival of pride" and urged first-time voters to participate enthusiastically. The CEC made a special appeal to young and first-time voters, saying, "My dear friends, you are about to step into one of the most important responsibilities of your life, exercising your democratic right, the right to vote. I urge you to participate enthusiastically in this great democratic exercise and cast your vote with pride, responsibility and confidence. Your vote is your choice in shaping the future of your state and the nation. Assembly Elections 2026 Date Announcement: Single-Phase Polls in 4 States and UT, West Bengal to Vote on April 23 and 29, Results on May 4.

'Glad Poll Phases Have Been Compressed'

I welcome the announcement that elections will be held in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu in one phase and that elections will be held in West Bengal in two phases I am glad that the number of phases has been compressed to one phase/two phases — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 15, 2026

The Election Commission of India reviewed poll preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Pudducherry previously this month. According to a release, the Election Commission appointed Central Observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to assist the Commission in the conduct of free and fair polls. They also oversee the efficient and effective management of the electoral process at the field level.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)