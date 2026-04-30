No AI-Related Layoffs: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh Rules Out Job Cuts, Confirms Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers and Reskill Existing Workforce

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Infosys Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh has confirmed that the IT services major will not resort to layoffs despite the rapid integration of artificial intelligence across the industry.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Parekh emphasised that the company intends to navigate the AI shift through consistent hiring and large-scale reskilling initiatives rather than workforce reductions. While several global peers have moved towards restructuring or downsizing amid rising automation, Parekh stated that Infosys has avoided layoffs over the past year and does not anticipate any in the near future. Axis Bank Layoffs: 3,000 Employees Affected in FY26 Amid Bank’s Digital Transformation, Tech-Driven Product Gains.

Commitment to Campus Recruitment

Defying the trend of reduced entry-level intake in some sectors of the tech industry, Infosys plans to maintain its recruitment momentum. The company expects to onboard approximately 20,000 fresh graduates this year, matching its scale of campus hiring from the previous year.

Parekh noted that while the specific nature of entry-level roles is evolving due to automation, the overall demand for talent remains robust as AI creates new opportunities and requirements within the firm.

AI as a Growth Catalyst

Rather than viewing AI as a threat to job security, Parekh argued that the technology will ultimately expand the scope of work for the IT services sector. He suggested that AI-driven growth would allow the company to take on more complex projects, necessitating a workforce that is both technically proficient and adaptable to new tools. KPMG Layoffs: Firm To Cut 10% of US Audit Partners After Retirement Push Falls Short.

Focus on Reskilling

To support this AI-first strategy, Infosys is doubling down on reskilling its existing workforce. By training employees to work alongside AI, the company aims to improve productivity and service delivery without sacrificing its human capital. This hiring and reskilling approach is intended to position the Bengaluru-based firm to capture a larger share of the emerging AI market.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 09:27 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).