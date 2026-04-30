IMD Forecasts Moderate to Heavy Rain for Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Western Ghats Districts of Tamil Nadu

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Chennai, April 30: The India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast moderate rainfall across several parts of Tamil Nadu, particularly in the Western Ghats districts and coastal regions of southern Tamil Nadu, over the coming days. According to an official statement issued by the weather department, a trough of low pressure persists at an altitude of around 0.9 km above mean sea level.

This system extends from north interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar, passing through south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Meteorologists say this atmospheric condition is likely to trigger widespread rainfall activity across multiple districts in the state. The department has indicated that light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected at isolated places along the Western Ghats districts, coastal belts, delta regions, and Karaikal area. Ahmedabad Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Severe Heatwave Warning for Gujarat City; 6 Days of Intense Heat Forecasted.

These weather conditions are likely to prevail through the day, with intermittent spells of rain expected in vulnerable pockets. Significantly, heavy rainfall has been forecast for the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts for the next three days, raising the possibility of localised disruptions in hilly and adjoining areas. Authorities have advised residents in these districts to remain cautious, particularly in regions prone to landslides or waterlogging.

In addition, districts such as Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days. The weather system is gradually shifting southward, bringing more districts under its influence. On May 1, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Theni districts. The intensity is expected to persist on May 2 as well, with heavy rainfall predicted in parts of Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, and Virudhunagar districts. Heatwave Alert: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning for Northwest and Central India; These States Will Experience Warm Nights.

Officials have urged local administrations to remain alert and ensure preparedness, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Fishermen have also been advised to exercise caution along the southern coast due to potential adverse weather conditions. With the southwest monsoon still weeks away, the current spell of rainfall is attributed to localised atmospheric instability rather than seasonal monsoon activity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 09:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).