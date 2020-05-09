Aurangabad Train Mishap: Mortal Remains of 16 Migrant Labourers Sent to MP

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): The mortal remains of the 16 migrant labourers who died in Aurangabad on Friday have been sent to Madhya Pradesh on a special train."The mortal remains of the 16 migrant labourers, who died after they were run over by a freight train near Aurangabad yesterday, were sent to Madhya Pradesh on a special train - carrying migrant labourers to the state - on Friday night," said an official.As many as 16 migrant labourers were killed and five others injured when a freight train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR).The injured are getting treatment in Aurangabad civil hospital.The mishap occurred on Friday in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district.As per Railways officials, the migrant labourers hailed from Madhya Pradesh and were walking home from Maharashtra's Jalna and after walking for about 36 km, they had stopped to take rest when they fell asleep. (ANI)

