New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Passenger, three-wheeler, and commercial electric vehicle sales rose year-on-year in February, while it declined for the two-wheeler category, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA) data showed Friday.

Passenger EV sales rose 18.95 percent to 8,968 units in February, three-wheeler EV sales rose 4.95 percent to 53,116 units, and commercial EV sales rose 1.1 percent to 856 units. However, two-wheeler EV sales declined 8.05 percent to 76,086 units.

"As an industry, we must sustain collaborative efforts towards enhancing charging infrastructure, policy incentives, and awareness initiatives to unlock the full potential of EV adoption in India," said FADA President CS Vigneshwar.

In February 2025, India's electric vehicle market displayed commendable resilience with positive growth across segments despite some challenges.

Electric Passenger Vehicles recorded a healthy 18.95 percent year-on-year increase, reflecting growing consumer awareness and adoption of EVs in the personal mobility space. They now achieve a market share of 3.0 percent.

Though the Electric Two-Wheeler segment saw a marginal decline of 8.05 percent, it maintained a significant market share at 5.6 percent, underscoring the sustained demand for affordable EV mobility solutions.

Electric Three-Wheelers continued their impressive trajectory, growing 4.95 per cent and securing the highest market penetration at 56.4 per cent, confirming their pivotal role in India's electrification journey, especially in the last-mile connectivity and commercial transportation segments.

Although the Electric Commercial Vehicle segment witnessed a moderate growth of 1.1 percent, it crossed the 1 percent market share threshold, highlighting incremental yet steady progress towards commercial fleet electrification.

"Aligning with the Government of India's ambitious EV30@2030 vision--aiming for 30 per cent of private cars, 40 per cent of buses, 70 per cent of commercial vehicles, and 80 per cent of 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers to be electric by 2030, Auto Industry needs to do a lot more in driving India's clean mobility transition forward," the FADA President noted. (ANI)

