Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 6 (ANI): In a major leap towards redefining the electric vehicle (EV) landscape, Ultraviolette Automotive has announced its foray into the mainstream market with two products - 'Tesseract,' the world's most advanced electric scooter, and 'Shockwave,' a lightweight yet powerful electric motorcycle designed to revive the thrill of 2-stroke motorcycling, at FAST FORWARD India '25, in Bengaluru.

Tesseract is positioned as a game-changer in the electric scooter segment, featuring cutting-edge technology that enhances safety, connectivity, and performance.

The scooter comes embedded with a segment-first integrated radar and dashcam, coupled with Omnisense mirrors, offering advanced safety functionalities such as Blindspot Detection, Lane Change Assist, Overtaking Assist, and Real-time Collision Alerts.

Additionally, the scooter is equipped with traction control and dynamic regenerative braking to optimize energy consumption and rider safety.

It also features a 7-inch touchscreen TFT display and multi-color LED displays integrated into the ORVMs, enhancing rider awareness and safety. The Tesseract will be available at an introductory price of Rs1.2 lakh for the first 10,000 customers.

Ultraviolette's second unveiling, Shockwave, is a meticulously designed lightweight electric motorcycle. Inspired by the raw thrill of 2-stroke motorcycling, Shockwave is engineered for riders seeking an exhilarating yet accessible urban commuting experience. The electric motorcycle is available at an introductory price of Rs1.49 lakh for the first 1,000 customers.

Alongside the launch of these two vehicles, Ultraviolette showcased its futuristic technology advancements that will be integrated across its product portfolio which includes intelligent rider safety features, radar technology, connected and temperature-controlled riding gear, aviation-based motor technology and voice-based communication systems.

Narayan Subramaniam, CEO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, emphasized the company's vision, stating, "Our top-down approach has enabled us to harness the core technology that we have developed over the last seven years. Our new scooter and light-weight motorcycle platform epitomizes iconic design, segment defining features and category leading performance that will ensure an unparalleled riding experience."

Niraj Rajmohan, CTO & Co-founder of Ultraviolette, highlighted the company's focus on innovation, stating, "Our cutting-edge technology is poised to become more accessible to the mainstream market while maintaining the brand's hallmark of futuristic design and advanced engineering." (ANI)

