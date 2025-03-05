New Delhi, March 5: Ultraviolette has launched its first electric scooter, Tesseract, in India at INR 1.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The Ultraviolette Tesseract bookings have already started in India at INR 999. The new Ultraviolette Tesseract scooters offer a higher range and various unique features tailored for the Indian market. Ultraviolette Automotive, or UV, is an Indian automobile company popular for its performance bikes. However, now the company has entered the e-scooter market, competing against companies like Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj, and others.

Ultraviolette has introduced its first scooter in four colours: Dessert Sand, Sonic Pink, Solar White, and Stealth Black. The bike has a muscular and sporty design inspired by combat helicopters. It has two LED project headlamps on the front and floating DRLs that match the design language. Ola Electric Fails To Start Cell Manufacturing on Time at Gigafactory, Says Engaged With Authorities Regarding Matter.

Ultraviolette Tesseract Specifications and Features

Ultraviolette Tesseract 6 scooter, packing a 6kWh battery, offers a 261 km IDC range on a single charge and has a top speed of 125 kmph. It takes 2.9 seconds for the EV to go from 0 to 80 km. The company said that the charging time of this electric scooter will take less than 30 minutes to reach from 20% to 80%. The company offers 8 years of battery warranty or 2 lakh kilometres of range. It is also available in two more variants: Tesseract 5 comes with a 5kWh battery offering a 220 km IDC range, and Tesseract 3.5 variant that offers a 3.5kWh battery offering a 162 IDC range. Upcoming Car and Bike Launches in March 2025: From Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to Tata Harrier EV and Ducati Panigale V4, Here’s List of Upcoming Vehicles To Launch.

The Tesseract scooter generates 20 hp power. Tesseract EV has two traction control modes, four dynamic level Regen, dual-channel ABS, HillHold and Park Assist. The scooter has a flat footboard and 34 litres of storage capacity under the seat. The Ultraviolette Tesseract is the first in the segment to have dual radar for rear collision alert, collision avoidance, lane change assist, integrated dashcam, blind spot detection, and overtaking alert. The EV comes with a 7-inch TFT touchscreen with Violette AI connectivity. It offers ride navigation,

