New Delhi, March 5: Ultraviolette Automotive has launched its new electric motorcycle, Shockwave, in India at INR 1.50 lakh ex-showroom price. Unlike other models, which have sporty and muscular designs, the new Ultraviolette Shockwave is an adventure enduro bike with a slim and lightweight design. Today, the Indian automobile company also launched its first electric scooter, Ultraviolette Tesseract, in the country.

Ultraviolette is known for its F77 premium electric motorcycles offering long-range and superbike-like designs. Ultraviolette Shockwave is a dual-purpose e-bike launched in India in two colours - Frost White and Cosmic Black. Shockwave will be available at INR 1,49,999 for the first 1,000 customers only; later, the company will increase its price to INR 1,75,000. The pre-bookings for the bike will start today, and deliveries will commence in the first quarter of 2026. Ultraviolette Tesseract Scooter Launched in India With 261 km IDC Range; Check Price, Bookings Details, Specifications and Features.

Ultraviolette Shockwave Specifications and Features

Built on the 'Funduro' platform, Ultraviolette Shockwave boasts a slim and lightweight design with 120 kg weight and offers a maximum of 14.5 hp power and 505Nm of torque. This enduro or adventure electric bike can achieve up to 120 km top speed, taking 2.9 seconds to go from 0 to 60 kmph. The company has yet to announce the battery capacity. Deviating from its sporty premium bikes, the Bengaluru-based company has introduced this new slim model with four traction controls, six levels of dynamic Regen and switchable dual-channel Anti-lock braking systems (ABS). 2025 Ducati Panigale V4, Ducati Panigale V4 S Price, Specfications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About New Panigale V4 Bike Launched in India.

The company said it designed the Ultraviolette Shockwave from two-stroke motorcycles, including a lightweight design and instant low-end torque. The bike comes with a 37 mm telescopic fork on the front with 200 mm travel. On the rear, the rear mono-shock offers 180 mm of travel. Shockwave has 19-inch tyres on the front and 17-inch tyres on the rear. On the front, Ultraviolette Shockwave has a 270 mm disc with an axial-mounted dual-piston calliper and a 220 mm disc on the rear with a floating piston calliper for better braking.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2025 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).