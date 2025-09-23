New Delhi, September 23: Ultraviolette X47 Crossover and Ultraviolette X47 Desert Wing Special Edition electric motorcycles have been launched in India today. Both models come with similar designs but different appeal. The Ultraviolette X47 price in India starts at INR 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings opened today at 4 PM, and deliveries will commence in October 2025. Customers can book this bike for INR 999 on the official website.

Ultraviolette Automotive has expanded its range of electric vehicles in India this year by first launching two models – the Ultraviolette Teserrect electric scooter and the Ultraviolette Shockwave electric bike – and now the Ultraviolette X47 model. Check out all the specifications and features the company has introduced in its new electric motorcycle. Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Electric Motorcycle Launched in India; Check Price, Key Specifications, and Features.

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Specifications and Features

The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover comes with a 10.7 kWh battery pack, capable of generating 40.2 hp of power and a peak torque of 100 Nm. The company said that the bike offers 610 Nm wheel torque. The electric bike takes 8.1 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h and has a top speed of 145 km/h. The company says the X47 Crossover will offer a 323 km IDC range on a single charge, while the other variant offers up to 211 km IDC range. It is available in three variants – Laser, Airstrike, and Shadow. The company offers up to 8 lakh km warranty on the bike.

In terms of features, the Ultraviolette X47 Crossover has much to offer. Starting off with UV Hypersense, the world’s first 2W with Radar Intelligence, designed for Indian roads. The bike has a 77GHz medium-range radar with a 200m monitoring range. It comes with a 1080p Sony dashcam with 30 fps recording capability, a 120-degree wide-angle view, IMX307 sensor, and up to 256GB extendable storage.

The Ultraviolette X47 comes with a 2.5-inch touchscreen display and a lightweight design. It has an onboard CCS2 Type 2 compatible charger and also supports fast charging via UV Supernova charging UV Lync. It offers a connected experience through a mobile app, providing details such as charging limits, ride analysis, remote lockdown, navigation, and more. Additionally, it offers traction control, dual-channel ABS, 10-level dynamic regen, and more. Raptee.HV Becomes India’s First High-Voltage EV Motorcycle OEM Backed by Government’s Technology Development Board.

Ultraviolette X47 Desert Wing Edition

Ultraviolette X47 Desert Wing Special Edition is designed for the touring enthusiasts. It features a light yellow color scheme and comes with handguards, long-distance riding and features like TPMS and dashcams. The Desert Wing Special Edition price has yet to be announced; however it is available to pre-booking at INR 4,999.

