Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Ayodhya, the holy city revered as Lord Rama's birthplace, is gearing up for a month-long celebration of Ramkatha, the epic narration of the Ramayana. Beginning today, January 8th, and continuing until March 24th, the festival will see renowned spiritual figures narrate the timeless tale of Lord Rama's life and teachings.

This grand event, organised by the Culture Department under the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to immerse devotees in the essence of the Ramayana and provide a platform for spiritual enlightenment. The festival will be held at the Kagbhusundi stage within the picturesque Ramkatha Park, offering a serene setting for sermons and lectures.

The first seven days of the festival will be graced by the esteemed Chinmayanand Bapu. His captivating storytelling will bring to life various key events from Ramayana, starting with the pious life of King Dasharatha and culminating in the joyous wedding ceremony of Lord Rama and Sita. Each day will focus on a specific episode, including the birth of Rama, his childhood adventures, the pivotal bow-breaking ceremony, and ultimately, the divine union of Rama and Sita.

Following Chinmayanand Bapu's seven-day recital, the baton will be passed to other renowned Katha Vyas, each offering their unique perspective on the Ramayana.

From January 15th onwards, spiritual leaders like Mahant Devkinandan Thakur ji of Mathura will continue the storytelling, ensuring that the wisdom and inspiration of Ramayana resonate throughout the month.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi, earlier on December 30 urged citizens to light a 'Shri Ram Jyoti' in their homes and celebrate Deepavali on January 22, when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place at the grand Temple in Ayodhya.

"This historic moment has very fortunately come into our lives. We have to make a new resolve for the country and fill ourselves with new energy. For this, I urge all the 140 crore countrymen to light Shri Ram Jyoti in their homes on January 22 and celebrate Deepavali," the Prime Minister said, while addressing a public gathering in Ayodhya earlier in the month

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram Temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. (ANI)

