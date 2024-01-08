Hyderabad, January 8: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment quashing the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. Owaisi demanded that the BJP governments at the Centre and in Gujarat apologise to Bilkis Bano in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling.

Accusing the Gujarat government of abusing its power, the Supreme Court on Monday quashed the remission to 11 men convicted of gangraping Bilkis Bano and murdering seven of her family members during the 2002 riots and ordered that they be sent back to jail within two weeks. The Gujarat government's remission order was without application of mind, a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said and asked whether "heinous crimes against women permit remission" whatever faith she may follow or creed she may belong to. SC on Bilkis Bano Case: Supreme Court Quashes Gujarat Government's Remission Order, Directs 11 Convicts To Surrender Within Two Weeks

Reacting to the ruling, the Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said "I welcome this judgement and I hope it acts as a precedent against all the rapists in the future." Speaking to reporters here, Owaisi said this incident happened when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. "The environment was so communally poisonous in Gujarat at that time that the trial in the case was shifted to Maharashtra," he said.

Two BJP MLAs endorsed the release of the convicts. One of the BJP MLAs called them as 'Sanskari,' the AIMIM chief claimed. "So the BJP government in Gujarat and the BJP government in the Centre both have helped in releasing these convicts in the case of gangrape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members and that is why I demand that the BJP government in Gujarat and the BJP government in Centre led by PM Narendra Modi they should speak up and apologise to Bilkis Bano. This is the minimum that can be done by the BJP," Owaisi demanded.

The rapists should understand that they will not be set free in view of the political ideology they subscribe to, Owaisi said adding "the rapists should understand that just because they affirm a political ideology which is inimical to the Constitution of India they will not be set free." When Narendra Modi talks about 'Nari Shakti' it is just a hollow claim, he alleged adding “It has no relevance on the ground”. Supreme Court Quashed Remission for Convicts in Bilkis Bano Case: Rahul Gandhi Says SC Verdict Showed Country Who Gives Patronage to Criminals

Centre, Gujarat Govt Should Apologise to Bilkis Bano, Demands Owaisi

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On Bilkis Bano case, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi says, "From Day 1, I have been saying that BJP, instead of standing with the victim, has always stood with the perpetrators who committed this heinous crime. It is Bilkis Bano who fought so… pic.twitter.com/DMSL37TYH4 — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2024

Kavitha said on "X" : "I welcome Hon'ble Supreme Court's reversal of the acquittal ruling for the convicts of Bilkis Bano. While her pain is unparalleled, this verdict sends a powerful message: the unwavering commitment to women's integrity. Justice prevails, every such verdict sets a crucial precedent that our Nation stands with Women." All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on August 15, 2022. Holding the PIL challenging the remission as maintainable, the bench said the Gujarat government was not the appropriate government to pass the remission order.