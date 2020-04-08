Ayurvedic Medicine for Treating COVID-19 After Scientific Validation, Says AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik

MoS AYUSH Shripad Naik (Photo Credits: IANS)

Panaji, April 8: Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Naik on Wednesday said that once scientific validation of some Ayurvedic formulae is done, the country would be ready to treat COVID-19 patients with Ayurvedic medicine.

"We already have issued many advisories and some formulas have been sent for the scientific validation, once it is done, the medicine can be used for the treatment," he told ANI. Prince Charles Was Cured of Coronavirus Through Ayurveda, Homeopathy: MoS AYUSH Shripad Naik.

"Thousands of years ago people were treated with Ayurveda but now people need scientific validation," he added. Click here to follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak.

India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 5,274 cases on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)