COVID-19 cases surge to 38 in Bihar, with four more people testing positive yesterday in Siwan and Begusarai (two in each district). Their travel history is being ascertained: Principle Secretary, Bihar Health Department. South Korea's flag carrier Korean Air will put 70 percent of its 19,000 staff on furlough, it said, as it scrambles to cope with the coronavirus pandemic that has brought global aviation to a standstill, as per Reuters reports. Nearly 2,000 US coronavirus deaths in last 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tally. Police are spreading awareness about Coronavirus among the people in Surat, by displaying posters. 13 areas have been declared as containment zones for all the purposes and objectives as prescribed in the protocol of COVID19, to prevent its spread in the adjoining areas: Faridabad district administration, Haryana.

Mumbai, April 8: The total number of coronavirus infected cases increased to 4,789 on Tuesday. Out of which, 4312 are active, while 352 patients have been successfully treated. India reported 508 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is a drop from Monday's 704 single-day increase.

Pune's Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park is taking precautionary measures against coronavirus after the tiger in US tested positive. Zoo's Director Rajkumar Jadhav says, "Central Zoo authority has laid guidelines for all zoos, we're practising high standards of hygiene here"

SBI on Tuesday informed the bank will cut the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) by 35 bps across all tenors from April 10 to tackle economic crisis erupted due to coronavirus outbreak.

In view of Shab-e-Barat on April 8 and 9th, a congregation of people inside or outside Muslim burial grounds in Kolkata has been discouraged. Burial grounds will remain closed except for burial purposes with a limited number of entries, according to Kolkata Municipal Corporation, West Bengal.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday informed that in view of the humanitarian grounds of the coronavirus pandemic, India will export paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine in appropriate quantities to all the neighbouring countries, dependent on the country's capabilities.

