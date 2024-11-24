Bareilly, November 24: Three people died when their car fell into the Ramganga river from a partially constructed bridge here on Sunday, police said, adding that they suspect the driver was misled by its navigation system into taking the unsafe route.

The accident occurred around 10 am on the Khalpur-Dataganj road when the victims were travelling from Bareilly to Dataganj in the Badaun district, they said. Auraiya Road Accident: Father-Son Duo Among 3 Killed, 4 Others Injured As Car Crashes Into Tree in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Car Falls Into River From Partially Constructed Bridge in UP

🚨Never trust Google maps blindly🚨 A tragic accident has happened on the Bareilly and Badaun border of Uttar Pradesh. The people in the car were coming to Faridpur from Dataganj via Khalpur with the help of Google Map. They were not aware about the bridge. The car must have… pic.twitter.com/vb6ex8G0Zv — MAT (@TheMatFun) November 24, 2024

"Earlier this year, floods had caused the front portion of the bridge to collapse into the river, but this change had not been updated in the system," Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam said. Bareilly Accident: Incorrect Google Maps Navigation Leads to Car Plunging from Under-Construction Bridge, 3 Dead.

The driver was using a navigation system and did not realise that the bridge was unsafe, driving the car off the damaged section, the police said. There were no safety barriers or warning signs on the approach to the damaged bridge, leading to the fatal accident, Shivam said.

Upon receiving information, police teams from Faridpur, Bareilly and Dataganj police station rushed to the spot. They recovered the vehicle and the bodies from the river, Shivam added. The circle officer said that bodies had been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation into the matter is underway.