Three members of a family, including Krishna Bihari (60), his son Neeraj Chaturvedi (40), and grandson Rishabh (12), lost their lives in a tragic accident in Auraiya district’s Sahayal area, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday morning. The car they were traveling in veered off course and crashed into a sheesham tree near the Ganga Baba turn at around 7 am. Four other family members, Madhudevi (60), Archana (40), Rishi (8), and Yogesh (40), sustained critical injuries and were taken to a local health center before being referred for advanced care. The family, from Rasulabad’s Shastri Nagar, was en route to a wedding in Gwalior. Local residents alerted authorities, and police, led by Circle Officer MP Singh, supervised rescue efforts. Indore Road Accident Video: Dr Mukesh Tiwari Dies After ‘Hitting Accelerator Instead of Brakes’ in a Freak Mishap in Madhya Pradesh, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Auraiya Road Accident

