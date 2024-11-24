A tragic accident occurred in the Faridpur police station area of Bareilly district when a high-speed car fell from an under-construction bridge due to incorrect GPS navigation. The incident, which took place on the Khallapur-Dataganj road, resulted in the death of three people. Upon receiving the news, the police quickly arrived at the scene and managed to retrieve the car from the water. The bodies of the victims were recovered and sent for post-mortem examination. The exact identities of the deceased have yet to be revealed. Train Accident Averted in Bareilly: Alert Loco Pilot of Goods Train Averts Major Accident by Applying Emergency Brakes After Spotting Iron Garter, Cement Posts on Tracks Near Dibnapur Railway Station.

गलत GPS नेविगेशन के कारण बरेली जिले के निर्माणाधीन पुल से तेज रफ्तार कार गिरने से 3 लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और कार को पानी से बाहर निकाला शवों को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा गया। घटना फरीदपुर थाना क्षेत्र के खल्लपुर दातागंज मार्ग पर… pic.twitter.com/J9lLpP5Ux3 — आदित्य तिवारी / Aditya Tiwari (@aditytiwarilive) November 24, 2024

