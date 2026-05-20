Banda Becomes Hottest Place in India at 48 Degrees Celsius As Severe Heatwave Grips Uttar Pradesh, Heat Stroke Cases Rise

Banda, May 20: Uttar Pradesh's Banda recorded a scorching temperature of 48 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest place in the country as severe heatwave conditions continue across the region, while hospitals are witnessing a rise in heat stroke cases. Meteorologist, Banda University of Agriculture and Technology, Dr Dinesh, stated that the region has recorded temperatures consistently above 45 degrees Celsius for nearly a week, while night temperatures are also remaining above 30 degrees Celsius.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Dr Dinesh said, "It is recorded as the hottest place, with temperatures consistently above 45 degrees Celsius for nearly a week. Night temperatures remain above 30 degrees Celsius, while daytime readings quickly rise from 44 degrees Celsius to 47-48 degrees Celsius. Key reasons include direct sunlight due to proximity to the Tropic of Cancer, clear skies, plateau terrain with low soil moisture, drying rivers, deforestation, and mining." Heatwave Grips North India: Temperatures Cross 45 Degrees Celsius in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and UP as IMD Issues Red and Orange Alerts.

"Hot winds from the northwest further intensify the heat. Rainfall is limited and uneven, with about 900 mm annually. Lack of water raises ground temperatures. Temperatures will hover around 45 degrees Celsius, with heatwave conditions persisting at least until the end of May," he added. Further, Physician, Trauma Centre, Dr Vineet Sachan said hospitals are witnessing a significant surge in patients, with daily footfall increasing by 300-400 cases over the usual 1,800-2,000, most reporting symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, headaches and dizziness.

"Banda has reported extreme temperatures, 48.2°C yesterday and around 47°C today, with the city in the grip of severe heat. Hospitals are seeing a surge in patients, mainly with stomach pain, vomiting, fever, headaches, and dizziness. Authorities advise people to avoid going out between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and if necessary, to carry umbrellas or cloth coverings, drink plenty of water, avoid going out on an empty stomach, and consume more liquids," Dr Sachan said.

He also said that nearly 200-300 people are being affected by heat-related illnesses each day. "The number of patients has risen sharply: from the usual 1,800-2,000 daily cases, an additional 300-400 patients are now arriving, mostly suffering from fever, diarrhoea, stomach pain, and dizziness. Officials estimate 200-300 people are being affected by heat-related illness daily," he said. District Magistrate Amit Aseri said the administration had already put in place advanced monitoring of water and electricity supply, along with regular coordination with officials. Heatwave in Delhi-NCR: National Capital Braces for Intense Heat Wave As Temperature May Reach 46 Degrees; Orange Alert Issued.

He added that schools were given early holidays, timings were adjusted, and public advisories were issued urging people to avoid stepping out between 11 am and 4 pm unless necessary. He further stated that hospitals and ambulances have been kept on alert to handle heat-related emergencies. "Temperatures have crossed 48°C in recent days. The administration had prepared in advance, monitoring water and electricity supply, and collecting reports from officials. Schools were given early holidays, timings were adjusted, and advisories given -- urging people not to go out between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. unless essential, and to wear light clothing. Children and the elderly were advised to stay indoors. Hospitals and ambulances remain on alert," DM Aseri said.

"Mining has been raised as a concern, but authorities stress that it is done with environmental clearance. To counter heat, afforestation drives and tree plantations along rivers and roads are planned to reduce temperatures. Police and administration act jointly against violations, stay vigilant," he added. Additionally, a resident, Anamika Awasthi, said stepping outside has become unbearable due to scorching heat and hot winds, adding that the situation has made daily life increasingly difficult as temperatures continue to rise to unprecedented levels.

"Banda is facing extreme heat, with temperatures reaching 48.2°C yesterday and around 47°C today. Stepping outside feels unbearable, with hot winds causing heatstroke. Temperatures have risen higher than ever before, making daily life increasingly difficult," Awasthi said.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)