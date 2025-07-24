Greetings from Mahindra Auto,

KRAFTON's BGMI which is India's most loved mobile game and Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs redefined the boundaries of innovation and engagement with their landmark collaboration featuring the futuristic Mahindra BE 6. The special contest held, culminated to an extraordinary giveaway, where the winner (Mia Joseph) received a real life, custom BGMI Branded Mahindra BE 6.

For 60 thrilling days, BGMI players explored a bespoke in-game event designed exclusively around the BE 6. Having reached the BGMI community of 230 million gamers in India, the event became a digital hotspot, featuring:

• A dedicated viewing zone to explore the BE 6 in detail.

• A promotional BE 6 video seamlessly integrated in-game.

• Millions of players choosing the BE 6 as their go-to in-game vehicle.

• High-impact banner promotions amplifying awareness and contest participation.

The experience was further elevated by limited-edition game items, including a BE 6 car, themed skins, a backpack, pan, and parachute.

Digital & Social Media Impact: The collaboration proved to be a digital blockbuster, driving:

• 400 million+ impressions across Instagram and YouTube.

• 600K Instagram engagements.

• 25+ top gaming influencers.

The grand giveaway to the winner of the contest has happened at Mahindra Eram Motors, in Trissur on 24th July 25.

The bespoke one-of-one Mahindra BE 6 features exclusive design elements:

1. The BGMI Krafton badge proudly displayed on the boot and passenger-side door.

2. In-game inspired decals adorning the lower panels of both doors, echoing iconic BGMI visual elements.

3. Custom windscreen badge adding a bold, collectible flair.

4. Lone Survivor” insignia on the rear boot—symbolizing ultimate victory in the BGMI battleground.

• Link to customised BE 6 Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1HmlGToRKnbAB_DEtNv4OrLgL4EPcgZZO

• Link to customised BE 6 Video: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1QcqWS0TfQOe5FL66QzzTGXPGowh7cEP7

• Link to the handover images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1RxVOA4iDdCvskVRh5tTtVc9z-xRZ-QaP?usp=drive_link

