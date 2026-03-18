New Delhi, March 18: India's civil aviation regulator has mandated airlines to allocate a minimum 60 per cent of seats on any flight free of charge to ensure fair access to the flyers. At present, airlines invariably charge extra to allocate seats of one's choice. The civil aviation ministry, through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), also mandated passengers travelling on the same PNR to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats Carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments to be facilitated in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner, subject to applicable safety and operational regulations.

The Ministry also suggested that Airlines bring out clear, transparent policies for the carriage of pets. The ministry also asked airlines to strictly adhere to the passenger rights framework, particularly in cases of delays, cancellations and denied boarding. The airlines are asked to prominently display passenger rights across airline websites, mobile applications, booking platforms, and airport counters, besides clear communication of passenger entitlements in regional languages to ensure wider accessibility and awareness. Akasa Air Flight Tickets Get Costlier: Airline Imposes Up to INR 1,300 Fuel Surcharge After Air India and IndiGo.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, "Under the transformational leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India has established itself as the world's third-largest domestic aviation market. Supported by the UDAN scheme, air travel in India has evolved from being an elite privilege to an inclusive travel. Indian airports are now handling more than 5 lakh passengers every day. It has been my constant endeavor to further enhance the ease of flying in the country through passenger-centric initiatives at airports like the UDAN Yatri Cafe offering affordable food, Flybrary providing free access to books and free Wi-Fi at the terminals. To further strengthen passenger facilitation measures, we have issued important directions: 60% seats free of charge, assured seating together for families, and clear, transparent norms for carriage of sports equipment, musical instruments & pets. Stronger enforcement and visibility of passenger rights, including during delays and cancellations." Akasa Air Flight Tickets Get Costlier: Airline Imposes Up to INR 1,300 Fuel Surcharge After Air India and IndiGo.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said it remains committed to enhancing passenger experience, ensuring transparency, reducing grievances and upholding the highest standards of safety across the aviation ecosystem. India has emerged as the third-largest domestic aviation market globally, with air travel becoming increasingly accessible and inclusive under the UDAN scheme. Indian airports today handle over five lakh passengers daily, reflecting the rapid growth of the sector. Passenger facilitation remains the highest priority of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and in line with this commitment, the Ministry has undertaken several passenger-centric initiatives to enhance ease of travel, including UDAN Yatri Cafes for affordable food, Flybrary for free access to books and the provision of free Wi-Fi at airports.

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