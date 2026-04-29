How To Link Aadhaar With Mobile As New LPG Cylinder Rules To Take Effect From May 1

Consumers across India are being urged to complete the linkage of their Aadhaar with their registered mobile numbers and LPG connections as new distribution rules are set to take effect on May 1. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has introduced these updates to streamline the subsidy delivery system and curb unauthorised commercial diversion of domestic cylinders.

Failure to comply with these digital verification requirements may lead to disruptions in booking or the suspension of direct benefit transfers (DBT) to bank accounts. New LPG Cylinder Rules From May 1: Booking, OTP Delivery and Price Changes You Must Know.

Mandatory Linking for of Aadhaar and Mobile for Subsidy and Delivery

Under the new guidelines, the "Delivery Authentication Code" (DAC) system will become more stringent. When a customer books a cylinder, a one-time password (OTP) is sent to the Aadhaar-linked mobile number. This code must be shared with the delivery personnel to successfully receive the refill. The primary objective of the May 1 rollout is to ensure that the individual receiving the subsidised cylinder is the same person listed in the government database. For those who have recently changed their mobile numbers or have not yet updated their Aadhaar details, the ministry has provided multiple channels to rectify their records.

How To Link Aadhaar With Mobile for LPG Cylinder

Consumers can complete the linkage process through several convenient methods to avoid last-minute hurdles.

Through the Distributor

The most direct method is to visit your local Indane, HP, or Bharat Gas distributor. You will need to submit a "Linkage Form", which is available at the showroom. Bring a copy of your Aadhaar card and your Blue Book (LPG passbook). Once the distributor processes the form, you will receive a confirmation SMS.

Via Official Mobile Apps

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have updated their respective apps - such as "IndianOil One", "HP Pay", and "Hello BPCL".

Log in using your consumer ID.

Navigate to the "Profile" or "LPG" section.

Select 'Link Aadhaar' and follow the biometric or OTP-based verification steps.

Using the IVRS/SMS Facility

Customers can call the designated Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) number for their specific provider. The system will prompt you to enter your Aadhaar details. Ensure you are calling from the mobile number you wish to register as your primary contact.

Verifying Your Status

To check if your Aadhaar is already successfully linked, consumers can visit the official Mylpg.in portal at pmuy.gov.in/mylpg.html. By entering the 17-digit LPG ID or registered mobile number, the dashboard will display the "Aadhaar Linkage Status" for both the bank and the distributor. Gas Cylinder Booking Rules To Change From May 1? What LPG Consumers in India Can Expect From Next Month.

Why the May 1 Deadline Matters

The upcoming transition aims to eliminate "ghost accounts" and ensure that the PMUY (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana) and general subsidies reach the intended beneficiaries without leakage. It must be noted that the integration of Aadhaar-based mobile authentication acts as a security layer, as it ensures transparency in the supply chain and helps to prevent black-marketing of domestic cylinders during peak demand periods. Consumers are advised to complete the process by April 30 to ensure their May bookings proceed without technical delays.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).