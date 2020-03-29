Bihar Reports Total 15 COVID-19 Positive Cases

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 29 (ANI): With 4 new positive COVID-19 cases reported at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur, the total number of positive cases in Bihar mounted to 15 on Sunday."A total of 4 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Bhagalpur today. The total number of positive cases in the state now rises to 15," Bihar government said.The Central government had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus that has left several thousand dead globally. In India, the virus has infected 1024 people so far. (ANI)

