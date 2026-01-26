Sunny Deol's starrer Border 2 seems to have turned the box office into a battleground, and the actor is clearly emerging as the winner. The film's opening weekend has now surpassed both Chhaava and the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar in terms of weekend collections. ‘Border 2’: Mona Singh Shares BTS Photos With Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh Wins Hearts After Strong Box Office Opening (View Post).

Chhaava, which hit theatres in February last year, earned INR 121.43 crore in its opening weekend, while Dhurandhar, which released in December, minted INR 106.50 crore. However, Border 2 has outperformed both, marking a strong start for the multi-starrer war epic.

‘Border 2’ Nears INR 130 Crore Mark in India Three Days After Its Release

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Border 2 opened with solid numbers on Friday, collecting INR 32.10 crore. By the end of the weekend, the film had raked in a total of INR 129.89 crore. Sunday alone brought in INR 57.20 crore for the film. Republic Day numbers on Monday are expected to go even higher.

The strong public response, according to Adarsh, seems to have helped the film perform exceptionally well in mass circuits, where several theatres are operating at near full capacity. Even in big cities like Mumbai, where the film had a lukewarm start on Friday, footfalls improved significantly on Saturday.

The film is inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War and showcases how the Army, Navy, and Air Force fought together as one force. It also marks the return of Sunny Deol in uniform. ‘Border 2’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol Starrer Surges to INR 72.69 Crore in India After Strong Saturday Growth.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles. It is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films.