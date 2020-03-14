Boys Showed a Lot of Character: Laxman on Bengal's Performance in Ranji Trophy

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman on Saturday said that Bengal Ranji team showed a lot of character by winning under arduous conditions in the tournament.He also said that the experience of making into the Ranji finals will be a stepping stone towards winning the trophy in the near future.On Friday, Jaydev Unadkat-led Saurashtra clinched its maiden Ranji Trophy title after defeating Bengal at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium."It is disheartening for anyone associated with Bengal Cricket,but through the season the boys showed a lot of character in winning under difficult conditions & the experience this year of making the finals will be a grt step towards realising the dream of winning the Ranji Trophy," Laxman tweeted.It was Saurashtra maiden Ranji Trophy Title while Bengal were looking to end their 30-year-old drought. Bengal last won the title in 1989-90. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)