Ludhiana, February 21: In a heroic display of courage and presence of mind, an Australian based NRI woman thwarted a suspected robbery attempt in Ludhiana, Punjab, after confronting two bike borne miscreants with a sword. The dramatic incident, which unfolded in broad daylight on Friday evening, has since gone viral on social media, drawing praise for her fearless response.

The Shocking Incident in Ludhiana

According to reports, Harjind Kaur had recently returned to Punjab from Australia. She was travelling in a car with her aunt and mother in law to a relative’s house in Ludhiana when she noticed two men on a motorcycle following them persistently. Heroic Act Caught on Camera: Brave Girl Stops Faulty Lift Doors, Saves 2 Children; Viral Video Surfaces.

Despite slowing down and attempting to let the motorcycle pass, the riders continued tailing the vehicle. The situation escalated when one of the suspects allegedly hurled eggs at the car’s windscreen. The tactic, commonly associated with highway robbery attempts, is used to blur a driver’s vision and force them to stop. Kerala Viral Video: Clip Shows Girl Narrowly Escape From Getting Run Over by Speeding Bus in Kozhikode.

While her relatives panicked inside the vehicle, Kaur reportedly stayed calm. She slowed the car, pulled over, and stepped out armed with a sword she had in the vehicle.

Heroic Confrontation Caught on Camera

A video recorded by her aunt shows the dramatic moment Kaur brandished the sword in the middle of the road, directly challenging the two alleged attackers. Caught off guard by her bold response, the miscreants immediately turned their motorcycle around and fled the scene.

Heroic NRI Woman Wields Sword, Foils Daring Robbery Attempt in Ludhiana

In Ludhiana's Dehlon, Australia-returned Harjind Kaur was attacked when thieves threw eggs at her car and cracked the windshield, hoping to force her to stop and rob her. She confronted them and bravely fought back with her kirpan, causing the attackers to flee.

Speaking to reporters later, Kaur said the suspects “chose the wrong target” and emphasized that her priority was the safety of her family members inside the car.

The viral video has triggered widespread reactions online, with many hailing her bravery and quick thinking.

The incident has reignited conversations about safety in Ludhiana and other parts of Punjab, particularly concerning NRIs who return home. Police officials are reportedly reviewing the viral footage and nearby CCTV recordings to identify the motorcycle’s registration number and track down the suspects. No arrests have been confirmed so far.

The episode comes amid several reports of “egg throwing” gangs targeting vehicles to execute robberies, prompting renewed calls for stricter surveillance and preventive policing.

As the video continues to circulate, Harjind Kaur’s swift reflexes and fearless stand have made her a symbol of self defense and resilience, with many calling her actions nothing short of heroic.

