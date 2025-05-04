Cuttack, May 4: Three people died after a slab of an under-construction bridge collapsed in Cuttack on Saturday night, said officials. The officials said that the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. "An unfortunate incident has happened...Five people were injured, of whom three died. The reason behind the incident will be known after investigation," Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, District Magistrate of Cuttack, told reporters.

Bridge Collapses in Cuttack

#WATCH | Odisha | Three dead after a slab of an under-construction bridge collapsed in the Khannagar area of Cuttack. (03.05.2025) pic.twitter.com/CzPO6jeABG — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2025

BJP MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi, who represents Cuttack Sadar in the Odisha Assembly, also reached the spot of the incident. "An unfortunate incident has happened...Three people died in the incident...The injured have been admitted to the hospital...The reason behind the incident will be known after the investigation," Sethi told ANI. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)