Mumbai, February 16: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the investigation into a powerful explosion that rocked a residential rooftop in Odisha's capital, following the release of dramatic CCTV footage. The blast, which occurred in Bhubaneswar's Sundarpada area, has claimed the lives of two individuals - a mother and her son - who succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The incident, which initially occurred on January 27, has gained renewed national attention today, February 16, as investigators analyse new visual evidence (CCTV footage) showing the moment a sudden burst of flames and thick smoke erupted from behind rooftop water tanks. Odisha Shocker: Man Sells Toddler Boy for INR 1 Lakh in Balasore; Child Rescued, 2 Detained.

CCTV Footage of Bhubaneswar Rooftop Blast Surafces

Explosion Occurs During Suspected Bomb-Making in Bhubaneswar's Sundarpada

Illegal Bomb-Making Suspected

Preliminary investigations by the Bhubaneswar police suggest the explosion was not an accident involving domestic utilities but rather the result of illegal explosive manufacturing. Investigators recovered gunpowder from the site, strengthening the theory that crude bombs were being assembled on the rooftop. Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jagmohan Meena, identified the prime accused as Shahnawaz Malik. According to police records, Malik had a prior criminal history, leading authorities to believe the explosives were intended for a planned criminal act.

Casualties and Fatalities

The explosion critically injured four individuals who were present on the rooftop at the time. The victims were initially rushed to Capital Hospital before being moved to a specialised private facility due to the severity of their burns.

Shahnawaz Malik: The prime accused, who later died during treatment.

Malik’s Mother: Also succumbed to her injuries a few days after the blast.

Amiya Malik & Another Accomplice: Two other associates who were seriously injured and remain under medical supervision.

NIA Steps In Amid Security Concerns

Due to the gravity of the incident and the potential for a larger criminal conspiracy, the case was transferred from a local Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Central agents are now examining the CCTV footage to determine the exact scale of the operation and whether the group had links to broader organised crime or terror networks. Security has been tightened in the Sundarpada neighbourhood as forensic teams continue to sweep the area for any additional stored explosives or hazardous materials.

Context: Rising Concerns Over Illegal Crude Bombs

The use of crude "socket bombs" or handmade explosives for local criminal intimidation has been a persistent challenge for law enforcement in parts of Odisha. However, the intensity of the Sundarpada blast - caught vividly on camera - has sparked fresh concerns regarding the storage of volatile chemicals in densely populated residential areas.

