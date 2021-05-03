Production on the much-awaited second season of the runaway hit Netflix series Bridgerton is underway. According to People magazine, the leads of the new chapter -- Jonathan Bailey, who reprises his role of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, and Simone Ashley -- were spotted at the UK's Ascot Racecourse on April 30. Ashley, who is a new addition to the show, plays Anthony's on-screen love interest -- Kate Sharma. Bridgerton’s Lady Danbury Explains Rege-Jean Page’s Decision to Exit the Second Season of Netflix’s Hit Show.

Other "Bridgerton" stars Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton and Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury were also part of the scene. Based on Julia Quinn's bestselling novels, the show is set in the competitive world of Regency era London high society's Ton during the season, when debutantes are presented at court. Bridgerton Producer Breaks Silence on Fans’ Reactions to Rege-Jean Page’s Exit.

The first season, which premiered in December, revolves around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege Jean-Page). It was announced last month that Page, who became a global heartthrob after the smash success of "Bridgerton", will not return for the forthcoming season.

The series also features Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Golda Rosheuvel, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, and Bessie Carter.

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley on Bridgerton 2 Sets

Besides Ashley, Charithra Chandran, Shelley Conn, Calam Lynch, and Rupert Young are also part of the second season. Chris Van Dusen is the showrunner of "Bridgerton", which is produced by media mogul Shonda Rhimes, known for hit shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and "Scandal".

