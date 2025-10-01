Lola Tung, who captivated audiences as Belly in Amazon Prime’s hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty, has been recognised on the prestigious TIME100 Next 2025 list, which highlights 100 emerging leaders worldwide who are shaping the future. The announcement celebrates individuals across entertainment, sports, politics, fashion, science, business and more. Lola Tung, Nico Parker to Star in Osgood Perkins' The Young People.

Jenny Han Praises Lola Tung’s Performance in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

Author Jenny Han, who wrote the original novel, shared her admiration for the young actress, saying, “When we were searching for our Belly Conklin for the TV adaptation of my book The Summer I Turned Pretty, we met with some really talented and lovely young women. But there was just something about 18-year-old Lola Tung that touched my heart. Even over a Zoom, I was rooting for her. And that’s what the audience needed to do-root for this girl, be with her every step of the way, even as she stumbled, a.k.a. went back and forth between two brothers.”

Jenny Han Reflects on Lola Tung’s Growth

Han also reflected on Lola’s journey through the series, “On the last day of shooting Season 1, Lola turned 19. As we filmed the debutante ball, she was wearing a beautiful white dress, surrounded by a cast and crew who adored her, doing what she loved with such grace and confidence. I thought what a truly perfect moment it was: to go from never having stepped in front of a camera to commanding it, all in just one summer. When we wrapped Season 3, Lola turned 22. Again, I was struck by how much she had grown, but also by how she was still the same person-a person I will always root for.” ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty The Movie': Belly’s Journey To Continue in Amazon Prime Video’s Feature Film After Successful Series Finale, Original Writer Jenny Han on Board (See Post)

TIME100 Next 2025 Full List

Other entertainers featured on this year’s TIME100 Next list include Jonathan Bailey, Tate McRae, Gracie Abrams, Damson Idris, Becky G, GloRilla, Meghann Fahy, Jack Quaid, Teyana Taylor, Kaitlyn Dever, Lainey Wilson, Fuerza Regida, Rema, Monica Barbaro, Nico Parker, David Corenswet, Manny Jacinto, Miles Caton, Tramell Tillman and Megan Stalter. The list also celebrates athletes like Lamine Yamal, Paige Bueckers, Taylor Fritz, Jeeno Thitikul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Leaders in fashion, literature, visual arts, and culinary fields include Ocean Vuong, Ali Hazelwood, Toyin Ojih Odutola, Ashleigh Shanti, Arjav Ezekiel, Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel, Kartik Kumra, and Tadáskía. Political figures like Karoline Leavitt, Kristrun Frostadottir, Irfaan Ali, Gabriel Galípolo, Ruben Gallego, Byron Donalds, Vico Sotto, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, Emma Theofelus, Sabin Nsanzimana, Zack Polanski, Ryosuke Takashima, Brandon Scott and Alex Bruesewitz also made the list. Business, technology and innovation leaders include Wang Ning, Fatoumata Ba, Cristóbal Valenzuela, Phoebe Gates, Sophia Kianni, Allison Ellsworth, Ben Lamm, Shantanu Agarwal, Lalit Keshre, Thibaud Hug de Larauze, Shayne Coplan, Shreya Murthy and Jomana R. Alrashid. In health and science, names like April Koh, Susan Bullman, Andrew Miller, David Fajgenbaum and Neil Vora were recognised. TIME100 Next also highlights leaders driving change in equality, justice and sustainability, including Dara Eskridge, Nina Gualinga, Emi Mahmoud, Viktoria Radvanyi, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, Efren Olivares, Alex Sheldon, Marshall Hatch Jr., Bob Mumgaard, Brandon Sorbom, Charles Hua, Thibaud Hug de Larauze and Shantanu Agarwal. The youngest honouree is 16-year-old Elliston Berry. The Summer I Turned Pretty: Lola Tung and Author Jenny Han Discuss Enchanting Set of Amazon Prime Video’s Web Series.

TIME100 Next 2025 Event Set for October in New York

To celebrate the individuals on the 2025 list, TIME will host the fifth annual TIME100 Next event on October 30, 2025 in New York City. The event will feature a special musical performance by Tate McRae, the presentation of the TIME Earth Award to Ayana Elizabeth Johnson and inspiring remarks from honourees including Jonathan Bailey, Nomzamo Mbatha and others. Lola Tung’s inclusion on the TIME100 Next 2025 list cements her status as one of the rising stars to watch, alongside other entertainers, athletes and global leaders shaping the future.

