Burglar Arrested in Hyderabad, Gold Ornaments Seized

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 11 (ANI): Hyderabad City Police on Saturday arrested a burglar and seized Gold ornaments worth Rs 15 lakhs from his possession.The accused has been identified as Jatavath Mahesh, 19, a native of Nalgonda district."Today, the Commissioner's Task Force, East zone Team, Hyderabad along with Kanchanbagh Police apprehended 19-year-old burglar by name Jatavath Mahesh, native of Nalgonda District," Anjani Kumar, IPS Commissioner of Police Hyderabad said. "He is a notorious criminal with more than 50 cases on him," he added. (ANI)

