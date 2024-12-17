NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: The holiday season evokes fond memories and allows you to connect with your loved ones in ways that promise a lifetime of precious souvenirs. Say hello to 2025 with these stunning locations that let you celebrate with your family and friends in style and romance the festive season.

From Christmas markets, beachside parties, elegant soirees to offbeat local traditions, these destinations invite you to celebrate a memorable New Year.

Christmas Markets - Amsterdam:

The recently opened Avani Museum Quarter Amsterdam, and the historic Tivoli Doelen Amsterdam, are both centrally located in Amsterdam, making them idyllic respites for visitors seeking art and culture in one of Europe's most exciting winter wonderlands. Celebrating its 8th anniversary, the magical Christmas Village is located in Museumplein (a quick walk from the hotels) and features an amazing array of culinary delights and shopping from December 12-16. Travelers can top off the night with a canal cruise that showcases the city's Christmas light displays.

Vienna:

Anantara Palais Hansen Vienna, the newest hotel addition to the luxurious Anantara brand, embodies a rich history. It was originally designed for the 1873 World's Fair by revered Austrian architect Theophil Hansen. Previously home to the Police Headquarters and several other municipal offices in Vienna, Anantara is bringing the Palais Hansen back to its true luster after a significant renovation. A short fifteen-minute walk from the hotel is the Chriskindlmarkt, the famous Viennese Christmas Market, which extends throughout City Hall Square and features a pop-up ice rink winding through the trees. Attendees enter through a picturesque archway, where they are greeted with a sea of twinkling lights, decorated gift booths and the welcoming smells of mulled wine and freshly baked bread-- perfect for a chilly winter night.

Beachside Parties - Maldives:Soneva Secret -

With its pristine natural setting, every magical experience at the ultra-luxurious Soneva Secret is designed to create lasting memories this season. Embark on an extraordinary journey that features deserted island picnics, underwater treasure hunts, live entertainment, pop up dining and a gala dinner.

Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani -

Indulge in a winter of luxury at Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani with a collection of exclusive experiences. The magic of the festive season is also set to come alive at each of Soneva's island resorts with Christmas celebrations and visits from Santa, including a signature New Year's Eve Journey filled with sumptuous dining, live music and unforgettable entertainment. This winter, award-winning chefs will be presenting an array of culinary experiences and special menus.

Friends and family can spend the holidays together at Soneva thanks to The Residences. The elevated concept, for villas ranging from three to nine bedrooms, features the services of a dedicated Villa Manager and Villa Attendant available 24/7, a private chef on call and dedicated buggy service. As the epitome of luxury living, Soneva's Residences also present complimentary services, such as personalised dining, Soneva Soul wellness treatments, fitness and movement classes and tennis coaching. Children and teenagers can also make the most of inspiring daily programmes at The Den, in addition to exciting watersports, wellness sessions at Soneva Soul and island activities with British academic mentoring firm Oppidan Education.

Thailand:

Anantara Koh Yao Resorts & Villas, Phuket -

Anantara Koh Yao Yai Resort & Villas is the perfect beach destination for your winter vacation, offering an escape to a stunning location on the unspoiled island of Koh Yao Yai. Surrounded by crystal-clear waters and breathtaking views of Phang Nga Bay, this resort features elegant beachfront villas and spacious pool suites. One can take part in exciting leisure activities like kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, and island hopping, or unwind with traditional Thai treatments at the spa. Whether you're indulging in world-class cuisine, exploring nearby islands, or enjoying the peaceful surroundings, the resort's mix of adventure and relaxation makes it the ideal getaway for a rejuvenating winter retreat.

Avani+ Koh Lanta Krabi Resort, Krabi -

Avani+ Koh Lanta Krabi Resort offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure for an end-of-year beach getaway. Set along the serene Klong Nin Beach, this paradise boasts stylish beachfront rooms and villas, many with private pools, ideal for unwinding amidst stunning natural beauty. You can indulge in exquisite Thai cuisine, rejuvenating spa treatments, and a variety of water sports, all while enjoying a peaceful escape from the bustle of the holiday season. With its laid-back atmosphere, impeccable service, and breathtaking views, it's the ultimate destination to celebrate the year's end in style.

Snow-clad Celebrations -

A Powder Perfect Snow, Ski and Spa Escape at Aman Le Melezin - Courchevel, FranceWith high snowfall expected in the Alps this season, Aman Le Melezin in Courchevel is preparing to welcome skiers and non-skiers alike into its alpine home. Open for the winter season from 12 December - 6 April 2025, the property blends classic French chalet charm with Aman's signature elegance. With exceptional ski-in, ski-out access to the world-class slopes of Les Trois Vallees and an extensive Aman Spa, as well as signature culinary experiences including Korean Hot Pot on the terrace overlooking the piste, offering the perfect winter escape.

Local Traditions - Amanbagh, India -

Create unforgettable memories with your loved ones beneath the open skies of glorious Rajasthan and the Aravalli Hills at the serene estate of Amanbagh. On Christmas day, indulge in a festive feast curated by our culinary team, accompanied by vibrant tabla rhythms, flute melodies and Rajasthani folk music. An appearance on the sidelines from Babu the camel, replacing Rudolph, will keep younger ones entertained.

Showcasing local crafts and cuisine, guests can learn the unique regional art of lac bangle making at a pop-up artisan's workshop on the hotel's grounds and discover how the natural resin can be shaped to make colourful jewellery. Guests can also discover the ancient art of henna with the resident artist to create beautiful, temporary body art while enjoying the enchanting sounds of the traditional instrument ravanahatha during the session.

Further opportunities to experience the traditions that have shaped Indian culture await on New Year's Day, with the chance to try Rajasthan's own 'sport of kings', camel polo. Spend the last day of 2024 at Amanbagh's annual Indian Fair, where fortune tellers, fire dancers and Manganiyar singers celebrate with traditional Northern Indian flair. A gala dinner follows, ringing in 2025 together.

Amangalla, Sri Lanka -

For a gracious, old-world festive season, Amangalla is the perfect setting, resting within the ramparts of the 17th-century Galle Fort on Sri Lanka's south coast. On Christmas Day, join in the Great Hall, or Zaal, for an a la carte Christmas dinner and an evening of festive cheer. The next day indulge in the island's finest local specialties at the themed poolside dinner with live cooking stations serving fresh Sri Lankan curries, hoppers, pittu and kottu, while a vibrant cultural show and live music make for an unforgettable evening.

Begin the final evening of 2024 with poolside cocktails and music by a local band. Enjoy a cultural show featuring traditional Sri Lankan performances before continuing the festivities in the Dining Room, where a five-course dinner is served, accompanied by live jazz. As part of Amangalla's commitment to giving back to the local community, guests can support Neth Savan Sarana, the Deaf and Blind School in Ahangama, Sri Lanka. On Christmas Day, gifts purchased through savings from Amangalla's linen programme will be presented to the children, spreading festive cheer.

Amankora, Bhutan -

Designed to encompass the healing embrace of the mountains and instill the spirit of renewal that the Himalayas is known for, Amankora will celebrate this with a programme of festive experiences designed to create unforgettable memories with loved ones.

Celebrate Christmas morning with the lighting of butter lamps at Bhutan's sacred temples, a ritual believed to dispel negativity and usher in blessings. Experience this spiritually moving tradition at monasteries across Paro, Thimphu, Punakha, Gangtey and Bumthang. Savour indulgent festive flavours with loved ones followed by a special Christmas lunch, made with locally sourced ingredients.

Close out the year with a vibrant showcase of traditional mask dances and Bhutanese folk songs along with an exotic feast of Western and Bhutanese flavours. Gather by the bonfire with the Amankora family, sharing good wishes and raising a glass to new beginnings.

Welcome the New Year with morning blessings conducted by monks and local greetings followed by a delicious barbecue lunch and various cultural experiences across all lodges including archery, dart competitions, stone painting, singing bowl classes, and more.

Avani Alonso Martinez Madrid Hotel, Spain (Madrid) -

Avani Alonso Martinez Madrid Hotel is the perfect choice for a romantic New Year's Eve getaway, offering one an authentic taste of Madrid's vibrant celebrations. Just a short 15-minute walk from the iconic Puerta del Sol, guests can join the city's beloved "Twelve Grapes of Luck" tradition, where each chime at midnight marks a grape eaten for good fortune in the year ahead. Surrounded by fireworks, live music, and thousands of revellers, the square's electric atmosphere carries on well into the early morning. After the festivities, you can retreat to the hotel for a cosy night's rest, waking up to a classic Madrid tradition: warm chocolate with churros, prepared by The Pantry at Avani using treats sourced from the city's oldest and most beloved cafe, Chocolateria San Gines.

